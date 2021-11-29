 
Monday Nov 29 2021
Iqra Aziz gushes over hubby Yasir Hussain in adorable birthday wish

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain make an adorable couple often leaving fans swooning over their perfect chemistry but what left fans awe-struck this time was Aziz’s moving birthday wish for her hubby.

The famed actor might be making waves in drama industry with her powerful performance in Feroze Khan starrer Khuda Aur Muhabbat but she seemed too soft for her other-half on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 24-year-old actor dropped a small video that shared a glimpse into the couple’s gorgeous moments.

The mother of one captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human in the world. May you live thousands of years and may you spend all those years with me (Translated into English).”

Hussain commented on the post, "This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen.. love."

Meanwhile, the Suno Chanda star has been living a busy the life of a new parent. She recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her every day journey of a mom in a 10-minute-long YouTube Vlog.

