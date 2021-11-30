CM Sindh defies Centre, tells 11 senior officers not to relinquish charge

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Photo: File

Conflict between Sindh and Centre brews over federal govt's transfer orders for Grade-20 officials.

CM Murad Ali Shah had informed PM of his disagreement with Centre's plan to withdraw 11 officials from the province.

PAS, PSP officers remain confused as tensions between Sindh, Centre simmer .

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed 11 senior officers of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) and the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) cadres not to relinquish the charge of their existing posts in Sindh till further notice.

A conflict between Sindh and Centre has been brewing over the federal government's orders for the transfers of Grade-20 officials of the province under the government's rotation policy. Sindh government, on the other hand, seems reluctant in giving up the officials.

The instructions of the chief minister were conveyed in the notices sent by the Services General Administration, and Coordination (S,GA,&CD) Department on Monday to four senior government servants and seven police officers posted in the province.

“In continuation of the department’s letter of even number dated 25.11.2021, on the subject noted above, I am directed to state that the Honourable Chief Minister has directed to instruct you not to relinquish your charge, till further orders. You are directed to make compliance of the above-referred directives of the chief minister," the letter read.

Earlier this month, CM Murad had informed the prime minister of his disagreement with the federal government's plan to withdraw 11 officials from the province and asked to withdraw the order of the Establishment Division.

He had reminded the premier of the mandatory procedure of mutual consultations between the top provincial and federal authorities before taking decisions related to the posting and transfer of senior officers.

PM Imran Khan has not yet responded to the CM's letter, while the transfer orders of the Establishment Division also continue to hold ground, which is adding to confusion among officers as tensions between the Centre and Sindh continue to simmer.

It was also learned that some of the seven DIGs have already relinquished the charge of their positions, acting upon the transfer orders of the federal government.

Sindh has said that it is already facing a shortage of senior officers and that their transfer would create an administrative vacuum in the province.

Originally published in The News