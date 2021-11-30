'83' trailier: Ranveer Singh channels the courage of Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukon's much-awaited sports flick '83 trailer is out now!

The 3-minute clip, that showcases Indian cricket team's struggle at the start of World Cup 1983 and how captain Kapil Dev leads the field with his undeniable valour and optimism.

The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of then-manager PR Man Singh saying, “35 saal pehle hum log aazaadi jeete, magar izzat jeetna baaki hai, kaptaan (We won independence 35 years ago but we are yet to win respect, captain).”

The film, that is directed by Kabir Khan, will be out in theatres on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



