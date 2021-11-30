 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Hania Aamir attends Asim Azhar concert, dances like nobody's watching

Actor Hania Aamir marked Monday night grooving to rumoured ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar's concert in Karachi.

The Anaa star was spotted dancing to Asim Azhar's Tum Tum in the crowd along with her girlfriends while the songster performed on stage.

For the unversed, Hania also makes a special appearance in the original version of Tum Tum music video.

In the viral clip, that has been posted by a number of Instagram pages, Hania is seen in a casual pink outfit paired with spectacles enjoying the night with her back towards the stage.

WATCH



