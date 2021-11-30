 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

SC grants bail to MNA Ali Wazir

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

MNA Ali Wazir Khan speaks.
MNA Ali Wazir Khan speaks. 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday ordered the release of MNA Ali Wazir on bail. 

The Waziristan lawmaker has been directed to deposit surety bonds worth Rs400,000. 

Ali Wazir was arrested on charges of issuing statements against state institutions during a speech on December 06, 2020. The FIR against the MNA was registered at a Karachi police station. 

Wazir had filed an appeal against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) verdict which had dismissed his bail plea. The lawmaker had claimed that he is innocent and not guilty of the offences mentioned in the FIR. 

