Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Barbados after being removed as head of state



Barbados on Tuesday declared itself the world´s newest republic, lowering Queen Elizabeth´s flag as it severed colonial-era ties to the British throne.

The Queen has sent a message to to the President and people of Barbados.

Below is the full text of the Queen's message:

"On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first President of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians.

I first visited your beautiful country on the eve of independence in early 1966, and I am very pleased that my son is with you today. Since then, the people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart; it is a country rightfully proud of its vibrant culture, its sporting prowess, and its natural beauty, that attracts visitors from all over the world, including many people from the United Kingdom.

Over the years, our countries have enjoyed a partnership based on common values, shared prosperity, and close collaboration on a wide range of issues, including recent work on climate change. It is also a source of great satisfaction that Barbados remains an active participant within the Commonwealth, and I look forward to the continuation of the friendship between our two countries and peoples.

As you celebrate this momentous day, I send you and all Barbadians my warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future."

