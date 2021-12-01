Saqlain to carry on as Pakistan head coach for West Indies series

A file photo of Pakistan cricket team's interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq at a press conference.

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq will continue his job as the interim head coach of the national squad for the upcoming West Indies series, slated to kick off on December 13.



“Saqlain will continue to be the interim head coach of the national cricket team for the limited overs series against West Indies,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

The PCB, however, has yet to decide on bowling and batting coaches for the forthcoming series. “In a few days we are to make a decision on that. One thing is certain that Saqlain will continue to be the head coach of the team for the series against West Indies,” the official said.

PCB is expected to make a decision on the permanent Pakistan head coach during Pakistan Super League (PSL) engagements — most probably in February — as per a report in The News.

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in March 2021. Before that, the PCB is expected to announce a new head coach for the long term.

Originally published in The News