Wednesday Dec 01 2021
Saqlain to carry on as Pakistan head coach for West Indies series

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

A file photo of Pakistan cricket teams interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq at a press conference.
A file photo of Pakistan cricket team's interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq at a press conference.

  • “Saqlain will continue to be interim head coach of national cricket team for limited overs series against West Indies,” says PCB.
  • Bowling and batting coaches for forthcoming series yet to be decided.
  • West Indies will tour Pakistan for a 15-day visit to play T20 and ODI international series.

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq will continue his job as the interim head coach of the national squad for the upcoming West Indies series, slated to kick off on December 13.

West Indies will be touring Pakistan for 15 days to play T20 and one-day international series.

“Saqlain will continue to be the interim head coach of the national cricket team for the limited overs series against West Indies,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

The PCB, however, has yet to decide on bowling and batting coaches for the forthcoming series. “In a few days we are to make a decision on that. One thing is certain that Saqlain will continue to be the head coach of the team for the series against West Indies,” the official said.

PCB is expected to make a decision on the permanent Pakistan head coach during Pakistan Super League (PSL) engagements — most probably in February — as per a report in The News.

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in March 2021. Before that, the PCB is expected to announce a new head coach for the long term.

Originally published in The News

