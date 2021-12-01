 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
ABAD reiterates demand to regularise illegal structures in Sindh

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

A file photo of the Nasla Tower at Sharae Quaideen in Karachi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • ABAD chairman leads delegation of builders and realtors in meeting with Sindh governor.
  • Delegation discusses challenges and issues faced by construction industry and their probable solutions with governor.
  • Asks governor to look into problems of Nasla Tower affectees on humanitarian grounds.

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has reiterated its demand to work out the regularisation of illegal structures in Sindh after the Supreme Court's orders for the demolition of Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights.

The demand was put forward by a delegation of builders and realtors, led by ABAD Chairperson Mohsin Sheikhani, at a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday.

Conveying their grievances, ABAD representatives discussed the challenges and issues faced by the construction industry and their probable solutions with the governor. They were of the view that a regularisation commission should be established in Sindh like Punjab to regularise illegal buildings and housing projects.

Read more: Builder group to move court to identify elements responsible for Nasla Tower debacle

The ABAD office-bearers asked the governor to introduce a one-window operation for real estate projects to ease out the procedure of obtaining no-objection certificates and approvals which will benefit the prospective property buyers and real estate developers.

They requested the governor to look into the problems of Nasla Tower affectees on humanitarian grounds, adding that the government should chalk out a compensation plan for them. 

The ABAD delegation also expressed their desire to hold a meeting with the prime minister to convey the construction industry’s grievances to him. The governor assured the delegation of arranging the meeting soon.

Originally published in The News

