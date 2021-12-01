 
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
Dia Mirza requests fans to support 'forest guards' on her birthday

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Dia Mirza, an actor, and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador has urged her fans to help the families of the country's forest guards who have died amid the ongoing pandemic.

The 39-years-old actress took to her Twitter handle to take a pledge from her fans on becoming a part of this noble cause instead of sending her flowers or gifts on her birthday.

Dia added that she herself will be donating a lakh each day over a span of 40 days for the victim’s families as she revealed,

“Beginning with my 40th birthday this year, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you all will contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities.”

She further added that the UNEP Goodwill Ambassador as well as the ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India feel it is everyone’s duty to support the forest guards, whom she calls “guardians of the wild”, to honour their efforts in serving nature.

