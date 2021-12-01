 
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados National Hero

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Prince Charles is extending heartiest congratulations to singer Rihanna on becoming a National Hero of Barbados.

The duo met Tuesday night in a ceremony where Barbados officially became a republic, thereby parting ways from the Queen.

Rihanna, who belong to Barbados, is named a National Hero for her achievements in entertainment. The 33-year-old was also appreciated by the country's first ever president, Sandra Mason.

For the night, Rihanna looked drop dead gorgeous in a silk look orange gown and a black face mask.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley talked about Rihanna's achievements in a speech as well, as she said: "Commanding the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence, her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth.

"Having satisfied that Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership, extraordinary achievement and the attaining of the highest excellence to the Government of Barbados."

She added: "My Government has the distinct honour of recommending to the president who has kindly and graciously accepted that Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty shall have conferred upon her the order of National Hero of Barbados."

