Who will get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in Pakistan?

People outside the mass vaccination centre in Islamabad on September 12, 2021. — Online/File

Pakistan has approved the administration of coronavirus vaccine boosters to people of three groups from December 1, as the country braces for the Omicron variant, which was recently discovered in South Africa.

The discovery of Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could likely resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic.

The omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where COVID-19 surges could have "severe consequences" in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

In a bid to prepare ahead of the virus' emergence in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved these guidelines for booster shots:

- The booster dose will be administered to three groups — healthcare workers, individuals above the age of 50, and those having a weak immune system — from December 1.



- The booster jab will be given six months after the administration of the last dose.

- The administration will be voluntary and free of charge.

- The selection of vaccine will be as per individual choice/availability.

- In case a person has tested positive for COVID-19, the booster dose will be administered after 28 days.