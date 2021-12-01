 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Who will get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in Pakistan?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

People outside the mass vaccination centre in Islamabad on September 12, 2021. — Online/File
People outside the mass vaccination centre in Islamabad on September 12, 2021. — Online/File

Pakistan has approved the administration of coronavirus vaccine boosters to people of three groups from December 1, as the country braces for the Omicron variant, which was recently discovered in South Africa.

The discovery of Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could likely resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic.

The omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where COVID-19 surges could have "severe consequences" in some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

In a bid to prepare ahead of the virus' emergence in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved these guidelines for booster shots:

- The booster dose will be administered to three groups — healthcare workers, individuals above the age of 50, and those having a weak immune system — from December 1.

- The booster jab will be given six months after the administration of the last dose.

- The administration will be voluntary and free of charge.

- The selection of vaccine will be as per individual choice/availability.

- In case a person has tested positive for COVID-19, the booster dose will be administered after 28 days.

More From Pakistan:

Solving the economy puzzle

Solving the economy puzzle
Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer's lawyer files insanity plea on his behalf

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer's lawyer files insanity plea on his behalf
Schools without electricity: The case of solar panel theft in South Punjab

Schools without electricity: The case of solar panel theft in South Punjab

Using Artificial Intelligence in classrooms: The future of teaching?

Using Artificial Intelligence in classrooms: The future of teaching?
Starting today, CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed till mid-Feb

Starting today, CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed till mid-Feb
Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi

Sindh Bar Council secretary shot dead in Karachi
NCOC approves administration of COVID-19 booster jabs for three categories

NCOC approves administration of COVID-19 booster jabs for three categories
ABAD reiterates demand to regularise illegal structures in Sindh

ABAD reiterates demand to regularise illegal structures in Sindh
Parliamentary committee on national security meets December 6

Parliamentary committee on national security meets December 6
India conveys 'deep concern' over Kartarpur gurdwara photoshoot

India conveys 'deep concern' over Kartarpur gurdwara photoshoot
Ex-ECP official defies Fawad Chaudhry over ECP funds' remarks

Ex-ECP official defies Fawad Chaudhry over ECP funds' remarks
PM Imran Khan forbids ministers from going on foreign trips for three months

PM Imran Khan forbids ministers from going on foreign trips for three months

Latest

view all