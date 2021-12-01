 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
Kamal Haasan has recovered from COVID-19, says hospital

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

The news was shared by the Sri Ramachandra Hospital, where the actor was receiving treatment
Bollywood star Kamal Haasan has recovered from COVID-19 after he was hospitalised with the virus earlier this month, reported Pinkvilla.

The news was shared by the Sri Ramachandra Hospital, where the actor was hospitalised and receiving treatment, in a press release that read, “Kamal Haasan was treated for mild coronavirus and he has fully recovered.”

However, the actor is to remain in isolation till December 3, after which, the hospital said “he will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021."

Haasan tested positive days after his return from the US, where he recently launched a new clothing line by the name of Kamal’s House of Khaddar.

The Chachi 420 actor took to Twitter on Monday, November 22, to confirm the diagnosis, saying, “There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination.”

