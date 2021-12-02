 
Pakistani soldier martyred in Central African Republic, confirms ISPR

  • Hawaldar Shafiq joined UN's peacekeeping mission in February and was deployed in Central African Republic, says ISPR.
  • Shafiq was laid to rest with full military honours after funeral in Mian Chunnu, Pakistan.
  • Martyred soldier is survived by a wife, three sons.

A Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom while serving in a United Nations' (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, revealed the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Thursday.

The military's media wing issued a statement saying that the soldier, Hawaldar Shafiq, was laid to rest with full military honours at his funeral held in Mian Chunnu, Pakistan.

The ISPR revealed that the martyred soldier is survived by his wife and three sons. He joined the UN peacekeeping mission in February 2021, it added.

The ISPR said 162 soldiers have been martyred so far while serving in the UN's peacekeeping missions.

