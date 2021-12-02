Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Green Shirts gear up for Dhaka clash in training session

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam practices in nets session ahead of match in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy PCB

Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam take part in optional training session.

Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq supervises training session.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi to address pre-match virtual media session ahead of match tomorrow at 11:30am.

The Pakistan cricket team is busy preparing to vanquish Bangladesh in the second Test match of the two-match series and complete another whitewash over the hosts.



Babar Azam and a few other cricketers took part in an optional training session today (Thursday) in Dhaka, with a couple of days left for the second Test to begin.



Skipper Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam are taking part in the optional training session under the supervision of head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

The other players of the Test squad will partake in a gym and pool session in the hotel today.

The second Test between the two sides will take place at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla stadium on December 4.

In-form fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will address a pre-match virtual media session ahead of the Test tomorrow at 11:30am.

Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in first Test

Opening batsman Abid Ali almost scored back-to-back centuries in the first Test match held at Chittagong where Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

Ali’s 151-run stand with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique helped bring play to an end before lunch on the final day, beating their first-innings partnership by five.



Pakistan were handed a 202-run target by Bangladesh after clinical bowling by left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi ripped through the hosts' batting line-up, taking five wickets.

Ali, who made 133 in Pakistan’s first innings, looked poised to become first Pakistani to a make a Test century pair in six years, after Misbah-ul-Haq achieved the feat against Australia in 2014.

However, his efforts did not succeed as Abid was trapped lbw on 91, just nine runs short of another century.