Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'

Global star Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas marked their 3rd wedding anniversary with a romantic candle light dinner.

Nick, who flew off to London to reunite with beau Priyanka this week, celebrated the big day with wife indoors.

Turning to his Instagram later, the 29-year-old singer shared an adorable video of a room decorated with flowers, lights and a lavishly presented dinner spread. Fans could also spot Priyanka smiling at him in the 30-second clip shared.

"3 years," wrote Nick alongside his video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) Priyanka too, turned to her Instagram to share a photo from the night, featuring a loved-up card reading,"Found You Married You Keeping You."



Take a look:







