 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

KRK compares Deepika Padukone's looks with Ramiz Raja in film '83

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

KRK compares Deepika Padukones looks with Ramiz Raja in film 83
KRK compares Deepika Padukone's looks with Ramiz Raja in film '83

Self-proclaimed Indian critic Kamal R Khan has put up a distasteful post after the trailer launch of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83.

The cricket flick based on the life of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, is directed by Kabir Khan and widely praised for it's blockbuster trailer. KRK, however has found a bizzare similarity between Deepika's Romi Bhatia and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

Turning to his Twitter on Thursday, KRK invited poked fun at the star cast of the movie, comparing Deepika and former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja.

"Kapil Dev and Rameez Raja are looking good in this photo!" tweeted KRK, inviting criticism from fans of Kapil Dev over disrespectful comment.

Film '83 is based on Cricket World Cup 1983. The film, that is also produced by Deepika Padukone, stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk and Harrdy Sandhu.

More From Showbiz:

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose together as a couple at ‘Tadap’s screening

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose together as a couple at ‘Tadap’s screening

Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding, confirms Arpita Khan

Salman Khan, sisters not invited to Katrina Kaif's wedding, confirms Arpita Khan
Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao get together on son Azad's birthday: See pics

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao get together on son Azad's birthday: See pics
Sunny Deol in fits as Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Karan Deol: Watch

Sunny Deol in fits as Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Karan Deol: Watch
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations: 'Forever'
Juhi Chawla dishes how Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR loses match

Juhi Chawla dishes how Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR loses match
Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’

Sanam Saeed on Indo-Pak cultural ties: ‘Art sheds all political barriers’
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Amitabh Bachchan's views on Indo-Pakistan peace

Adnan Siddiqui lauds Amitabh Bachchan's views on Indo-Pakistan peace
'Asim and I are not step-siblings, we're great family friends': Merub Ali

'Asim and I are not step-siblings, we're great family friends': Merub Ali
Hania Aamir drops cryptic post on 'moving on' and 'letting go'

Hania Aamir drops cryptic post on 'moving on' and 'letting go'
Mahira Khan pens loving note in honor of late grandmother: ‘It’s been a rough month’

Mahira Khan pens loving note in honor of late grandmother: ‘It’s been a rough month’
Asim Azhar says ‘controversial’ people don’t bother him

Asim Azhar says ‘controversial’ people don’t bother him

Latest

view all