Thursday Dec 02 2021
Pakistan announces squads for T20I, ODI series against West Indies

Pakistans Babar Azam celebrates his century against New Zealand in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
  • Hasan, Imad, Sarfaraz, and Malik dropped from T20I squad.
  • Hasan, Sarfaraz have been dropped from ODI squad as well.
  • Pakistan to play home series in Karachi from Dec 13-22.

Pakistan cricket selectors on Thursday announced the T20I and ODI squads for the home series against the West Indies, which will be played in Karachi from December 13-22, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

In a statement, the PCB said the 20-over matches will count towards the ICC T20I Rankings, while the 50-over games will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

From the 18 players who were part of the recently-concluded T20I series against Bangladesh, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shoaib Malik have been left out, while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been added to the 15-man squad, the board said.

Likewise, from the 17 players who were available for selection for the England ODIs in July, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have replaced Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the 17-member side, while Abdullah Shafique has been named as a traveling reserve, it added.

Squads

T20Is

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ODIs

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Traveling reserve: Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab)

