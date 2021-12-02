 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Halsey was one of the thousands fans who cheered for BTS as it carried on its four-day Permission To Dance on Stage concerts in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old singer also dropped a series of photos with the seven K-pop idols, as she appeared happy 'beyond words' to meet them backstage at SoFi Stadium.

The Without Me singer was spotted in the audience on the night three of the event where she was seen cheerfully waving her Army Bomb – the group’s official light stick.

The American singer was seen wearing a white printed crop-top which she matched with her bold pink-coloured eye shadow.

The Graveyard singer was also flashed on the huge AV screen as she grooved to the group’s super-hit songs.

Seeing herself on the big screen, the singer blew kisses to the boys and greeted the fans also.

Not only this, just a few minutes before she made her fan girl appearance, Halsey took to Twitter to heap on praises for her Boy With Love co-singers.

 

