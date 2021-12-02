Rihanna clears the air over pregnancy rumours with hilarious response

Rihanna's hilarious response came in a DM conversation with a fan who then shared it on Instagram

Rihanna has effectively shut down speculation about her being pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s child in a hilarious DM conversation with a fan, reported Elle.

The Diamond singer, who on Tuesday was named a National Hero in her home country Barbados, set the record straight when a fan named Jen jokingly sent her a DM asking, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!?”

In typical Rihanna fashion, the Work hit-maker replied: “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

Jen has since shared a screenshot of the conversation on her Instagram, effectively laying all the rumours about Rihanna being pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s baby to rest.

Check the post below:







