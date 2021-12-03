 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 03 2021
Wedding or Squid Game episode? Netizens in splits over secrecy around Katrina Kaif's nuptials

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Wedding or Squid Game episode? Netizens in splits over secrecy around Katrina Kaif's nuptials

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are allegedly tying the knot next week and Twitter is confused around the confidentiality of the affair.

While the wedding is only a few days away in Jaipur as per Indian media,Twitter is poking fun at the couple's secret nuptials and the non-disclosure agreement they've made their guests sign.

"Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif: Our wedding destination is top secret. Nobody will know where we are partying with our bollywood friends.

NCB officials:" wrote one media user.

Another added, "vicky kaushal and katrina kaif releasing the list of do's and dont's for people attending their marriage."

"when Katrina Kaif is getting married to Vicky Kaushal.

Salman Khan be like:" wrote another user while poking fun at Katrina Kaif's ex-boyfriend Salman Khan.

"Literally me waiting for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to announce their wedding," added a user.

"Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal?!Never thought I'd see this crossover," another continued.

"it is rumored that katrina kaif will marry vicky kaushal next week. It looks like this because nowadays Vicky Kaushal keeps singing and dancing in the car with a very happy mood," wrote a fan, sharing Vicky's latest picture from social media.

"Squid game: Katrina-Vicky wedding edition!" wrote another, referring to the famous Korean show.


