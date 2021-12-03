 
Friday Dec 03 2021
Did Olivia Rodrigo's ex Joshua Bassett call her out in new songs?

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Did Olivia Rodrigo’s ex Joshua Bassett call her out in new songs?

Disney alum Joshua Bassett seems to finally be hitting back at ex Olivia Rodrigo a year after she topped charts with songs allegedly based on their romance.

Bassett dropped three new songs this Thursday which contain lyrics that some speculate are direct replies to Rodrigo’s acclaimed songwriting on her debut album Sour and debut single drivers license.

In a song titled Crisis, Bassett sings, “If you get to tell your truth / Then so do I," he sings. "And it's cool if you want me to play the bad guy."

He even seemingly called Rodrigo out for “messing with my life as a career move” in the song’s chorus.

The rest of the song also includes lyrics that go, “I wish that I could open my eyes and the nightmare be over. But you sensationalize, keep fanning the fire for the headlines.”

The other two songs with shady lyrics are Secret and Set Me Free.

Rodrigo and Bassett were rumoured to be dating during their time on Disney, however, he was seen with Sabrina Carpenter later.

Rodrigo then allegedly addressed their breakup in drivers license in January 2021, and has since taken over the music industry; her songs and album were among Spotify’s most-streamed of the year. 

