PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi's Green Line BRT service Dec 10: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project for Karachi on December 10.



"PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Karachi's first modern transport system [...], on the 10th of December," Umar wrote on Twitter.



Last Sunday, the planning minister had claimed that the long-awaited BRT project would be ready for trial operations in Karachi in the "next 10 days".

Following the trial operations of around two weeks, the Green Line bus service will start its commercial operations from December 25, he had said.

'PM Imran Khan coming to solve Karachi's transportation issues'

Later in the day, Umar, while addressing a PTI workers' convention in Karachi, said that the PTI-led government will resolve Karachi's transport issues as he announced that PM Khan will inaugurate the project in Karachi in two weeks.

"PM Imran Khan is coming [to Karachi] to solve the transportation issues of the citizens of Karachi," he said.

He said that "Karachi's journey towards development has started".

The Greenline BRT project had started back in 2016 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had aimed to complete the project within one year. However, due to various reasons, the project remained incomplete.

Cargo ship carrying 40 buses for Karachi BRT project arrives

Earlier, on September 19, public transport in Karachi got closer to getting a much-needed boost as a cargo ship carrying the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project buses had entered Pakistani territory.

Authorities had confirmed to Geo News that the cargo ship Feng Shen, loaded with 40 buses, had entered Pakistan’s territorial waters.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also announced that the BRT project would be inaugurated in Karachi in a month's time.