Sunday Dec 05 2021
Tariq Abul Hasan

Missing pilot's body found three days after his gyrocopter crashed in Balochistan

Tariq Abul Hasan

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

A file photo of instructor pilot Qazi Ajmal.
  • Instructor pilot Qazi Ajmal's body found in Awaran, Balochistan Sunday morning.
  • He had flown from Karachi three days ago, but his small lightweight aircraft went missing when it entered Balochistan.
  • His gyrocopter crashed into mountains near Poldat in Awaran, says a provincial wildlife dept official.  

QUETTA: The body of instructor pilot Qazi Ajmal, who went missing three days ago after his gyrocopter crashed, was found in the Awaran area of Balochistan, Geo News reported Sunday.

Ajmal had flown from Karachi three days ago, but his small lightweight aircraft went missing when it entered Balochistan.

According to a Balochistan wildlife department official, Amanullah Sajdi, a small gyrocopter crashed into the mountains near Poldat in Awaran. He said that the pilot’s body was recovered from the mountains.

Confirming the report, the Lasbela district SP said that the pilot’s body and debris from the gyrocopter crash have been found in Kund Malir. He said the body was being shifted from Kund Malir to Hub.

Ajmal belonged to the Qazi family of Peshawar.

