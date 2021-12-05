Missing pilot's body found three days after his gyrocopter crashed in Balochistan

A file photo of instructor pilot Qazi Ajmal.

QUETTA: The body of instructor pilot Qazi Ajmal, who went missing three days ago after his gyrocopter crashed, was found in the Awaran area of Balochistan, Geo News reported Sunday.



Ajmal had flown from Karachi three days ago, but his small lightweight aircraft went missing when it entered Balochistan.

According to a Balochistan wildlife department official, Amanullah Sajdi, a small gyrocopter crashed into the mountains near Poldat in Awaran. He said that the pilot’s body was recovered from the mountains.



Confirming the report, the Lasbela district SP said that the pilot’s body and debris from the gyrocopter crash have been found in Kund Malir. He said the body was being shifted from Kund Malir to Hub.

Ajmal belonged to the Qazi family of Peshawar.