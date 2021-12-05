 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Fawad Khan brings back Kishore Kumar's charm during Dubai birthday trip

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Watch: Fawad Khan brings back Kishore Kumars charm during Dubai birthday trip
Watch: Fawad Khan brings back Kishore Kumar's charm during Dubai birthday trip

Fawad Khan is surely aging like wine!

The Humsafar star, who is currently joined by friends in Dubai, is ringing in his 40th birthday in style.

Fawad and wife Sadaf Fawad Khan hosted celebrities including Sanam Saeed, Ammara Hikmat, Mohib Mirza, Bilal Lashari, and more on a cruise party in Dubai over the weekend, where the actor charmed guests with his immaculate singing skills.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, Fawad is seen bringing back EP days as he holds a mic to sing Kishore Kumar's Dilbar Mere.

Leaving his guests absolutely smitten, the 40-year-old ensured everybody loved his performance.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan gushes over adorable memories with Mohsin Ahsan Ikram

Minal Khan gushes over adorable memories with Mohsin Ahsan Ikram
Katrina Kaif vs Vicky Kaushal: To-be bride has an extra 'zero' in her net-worth

Katrina Kaif vs Vicky Kaushal: To-be bride has an extra 'zero' in her net-worth
Kangana Ranaut roots for nationalists, says she doesn’t belong to any party

Kangana Ranaut roots for nationalists, says she doesn’t belong to any party
WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to 'Chaka Chak' beat

WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to 'Chaka Chak' beat
'Ertugrul' star Gülsim Ali showers love on Ayeza Khan

'Ertugrul' star Gülsim Ali showers love on Ayeza Khan

Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see

Deepika Padukone's appreciation post for Ranveer Singh will melt your heart, see
Katrina Kaif’s brother gears up for diva’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif’s brother gears up for diva’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'

Kartik Aaryan snubs question on pulling out of Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'
Akshay Kumar pens this adorable birthday wish for a fangirl

Akshay Kumar pens this adorable birthday wish for a fangirl
When Salman Khan beat up Katrina Kaif on 'Ek Tha Tiger' set for wearing revealing clothes: report

When Salman Khan beat up Katrina Kaif on 'Ek Tha Tiger' set for wearing revealing clothes: report
When Jeff Bezos called Shah Rukh Khan 'most humble': Watch actor's hilarious response

When Jeff Bezos called Shah Rukh Khan 'most humble': Watch actor's hilarious response
Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding

Viral: Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed win hearts with bhangra at celebrity wedding

Latest

view all