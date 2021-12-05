Watch: Fawad Khan brings back Kishore Kumar's charm during Dubai birthday trip

Fawad Khan is surely aging like wine!

The Humsafar star, who is currently joined by friends in Dubai, is ringing in his 40th birthday in style.

Fawad and wife Sadaf Fawad Khan hosted celebrities including Sanam Saeed, Ammara Hikmat, Mohib Mirza, Bilal Lashari, and more on a cruise party in Dubai over the weekend, where the actor charmed guests with his immaculate singing skills.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, Fawad is seen bringing back EP days as he holds a mic to sing Kishore Kumar's Dilbar Mere.

Leaving his guests absolutely smitten, the 40-year-old ensured everybody loved his performance.

Take a look:







