Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed spotted in Dubai, fans left speculating

Saeed and Mirza were spotted at superstar Fawad Khan’s 40th birthday party on a yacht in Dubai

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed, who have long been linked together, were spotted in Dubai over the weekend and their latest picture has given rise to new speculation about their relationship status.

Saeed and Mirza were spotted at superstar Fawad Khan’s 40th birthday party on a yacht in Dubai and photos and videos of them at the event have since been doing the rounds on social media.

The two have long been linked, and the latest pictures have once again sent rumours mills buzzing.





One fan wrote, “There is definitely something going on between them can see the chemistry from this picture,” while another commented, “They look so good together complementing each other.”

Many also wondered whether the two had secretly tied the knot, however, no proof of this exists.

“They are married long time ago. They live together I have seen them many times myself,” wrote one Instagram user under the duo’s picture.



