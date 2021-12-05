Lanka Premier League 2021: Sri Lanka enhances security measures for Pakistani players

— Lanka Premier League Twitter

Following the brutal murder of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, Pakistan, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board has decided to enhance the security protocol for Pakistani players and coaches who are participating in the Lanka Premier League 2021 — Sri Lanka’s franchise T20 cricket league.

A total of nine Pakistani cricketers — including Mohammad Hafeez, Muhammad Umar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, and Sohaib Maqsood — and several coaching staff are partaking in the tournament.

Other players include Anwar Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Usman Shinwari, and Ahmed Shahzad.

The tournament is taking place in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo and the town of Hambantota. All the league stage matches will take place at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, while the playoff games are scheduled to take place at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

It should be noted that the LPL 2021 kick-started in Colombo today (December 5, 2021) with a match between Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Kings. The tournament will end on December 23.