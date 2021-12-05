Kelly Clarkson addresses ‘tough struggles’ for 2021 Christmas

Award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently highlighted her fears surrounding potentially being alone for the Christmas season in light of her divorce.

She got candid about her overwhelming fears during an interview on the NBC Christmas special.

There she got candid and admitted, “The holidays come with a whole range of emotions.”

“I’m gonna be real with y’all — when I wrote this next song, I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone. I had just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time, and it’s been a really tough year for a lot of us.”

"And I wrote this song for me, but also because there aren’t many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad other than Dolly Parton’s classic ‘Hard Candy Christmas,’ which we all love. It’s about getting through a tough holiday. I absolutely love that song and it allowed me to write this.”

During the course of her interview, she also referenced her Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)’ single and added, “I was honestly a little nervous about sharing this one because it’s not your typical Christmas single.”

"But it was the first song that I wrote for this album and I wrote it because a lot of things were taken from us over the last couple of years — people, relationships, jobs, etc. There were so many things taken.”

"But instead of looking at everything that’s gone wrong, we should be looking at all the things that have gone right. And that’s what my therapist tells me anyway so that’s who I’m singing to! But no matter what people try to take from you, nobody can cancel Christmas, y’all.”