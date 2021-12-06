 
Ellen DeGeneres plans post-talk show ‘driving a wedge’ with Portia: Insider

Ellen DeGeneres’ future plans have reportedly been driving a wedge between her and her partner Portia de Rossi.

These claims have been made by a source close to the couple and according to findings by OK! Magazine, the day-time talk show “has already mapped everything out — trips, fundraising events and flipping more real estate.”

But at the same time “Ellen’s just assuming Portia will be by her side to explore any new challenge she chooses, but Portia’s getting tired of playing second fiddle.”

For those unversed, Ellen and Portia have been together for approximately 13 years now and are reportedly standing at the cusp of another potential rough patch.

The insider also revealed, “Ellen has always pulled the strings in this relationship” and even steered her partner away from the silver screen since her 2019 Arrested Development opportunity closed.

“If Portia wants to return to acting, Ellen’s going to have to go along with that,” the source also warned during their interview with the outlet. “Now that she’s finally standing up for herself, this is Ellen’s chance to do the right thing!”

