 
pakistan
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
KAKasim Abbasi

KP, Punjab responsible for 80% of total road accidents in Pakistan in last six years

By
KAKasim Abbasi

Monday Dec 06, 2021

In this file photo, residents gather around the wreckage of a van alongside a railway track following the accident between a train and a van transporting Sikh pilgrims, in Punjab on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
In this file photo, residents gather around the wreckage of a van alongside a railway track following the accident between a train and a van transporting Sikh pilgrims, in Punjab on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
  • Road accident deaths in Pakistan decrease by 8% in last six years.
  • PBS data shows KP and Punjab contributed to up to 80% of total road accidents across Pakistan.
  • Mountainous areas like KP are more prone to road accidents because of dangerous weather and difficult road networks, explains retired senior police officer.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded an 8% decrease in the total number of deaths from road accidents between a six-year period of 2015 and 2020, as per data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Interestingly, the available data showed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab contributed to up to 80% of the total road accidents across Pakistan, The News reported.

Mountainous areas like KP are more prone to road accidents because of various reasons, Afzal Shigri, a retired senior police officer, explained to the publication. More accidents take place there because of dangerous weather and difficult road networks.

Crime-related stats are also always under-reported, said Dr Shoaib Suddle, another retired police officer. He was surprised to see enormous figures of road accidents in KP despite fewer number of cars and people in that area compared to other parts of the country.

The data available with The News showed that over 40% of total accidents in Pakistan prove fatal. According to the data, a total of 68,322 road accidents took place in the last six years, out of which 27,629 proved fatal.

At 29,706 accidents, Punjab reported the highest number of accidents – both fatal and non-fatal. This made up 43% of the total accidents from 2015 to 2020.

KP, meanwhile, witnessed 25,040 road accidents, making up almost 37% of the total accidents. Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir showed minimal road accidents as compared to those taking place in KP and Punjab.

The accumulative road accidents in these two provinces and three territories were not even half altogether of what took place in only Punjab and KP.

In Sindh, a total of 5,543 accidents took place in the last six years, whereas in GB, AJK, ICT and Balochistan, the number of total accidents from 2015 to 2020 were 1,007, 2,486, 1,373 and 2,536, respectively.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain delays action again on Day 3

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain delays action again on Day 3

Govt to hold In-camera briefing on national security today without Opposition

Govt to hold In-camera briefing on national security today without Opposition
PM Imran Khan to launch country's biggest sports programme today

PM Imran Khan to launch country's biggest sports programme today
PDM gears up for long march, resignations

PDM gears up for long march, resignations

Reports of Pakistan Missions facing financial difficulties 'baseless', 'irresponsible': FO

Reports of Pakistan Missions facing financial difficulties 'baseless', 'irresponsible': FO
Fawad Chaudhry lauds Ahsan Iqbal, Mustafa Khokhar for calling out Fazl on Sialkot incident statement

Fawad Chaudhry lauds Ahsan Iqbal, Mustafa Khokhar for calling out Fazl on Sialkot incident statement
PM Imran Khan announces Tamgha i Shujaat for man who tried to save Sri Lankan national

PM Imran Khan announces Tamgha i Shujaat for man who tried to save Sri Lankan national
NA-133 Lahore by-election: PML-N defeats PPP to retain seat in stronghold, unofficial results show

NA-133 Lahore by-election: PML-N defeats PPP to retain seat in stronghold, unofficial results show
Jhang assistant commissioner gunned down by cousins in hometown

Jhang assistant commissioner gunned down by cousins in hometown
Malala Yousafzai wishes her 'bro' happy birthday

Malala Yousafzai wishes her 'bro' happy birthday
Missing pilot's body found three days after his gyrocopter crashed in Balochistan

Missing pilot's body found three days after his gyrocopter crashed in Balochistan
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi's Green Line BRT service Dec 10: Asad Umar

PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Karachi's Green Line BRT service Dec 10: Asad Umar

Latest

view all