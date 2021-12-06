 
Monday Dec 06 2021
APP

PM Imran Khan to launch country's biggest sports programme today

APP

Monday Dec 06, 2021

PM Imran Khan to launch countrys biggest sports programme today
  • Kamyab Jawan Programme, HEC will collaborate on four new programmes to engage youth in extracurricular and sports activities.
  • Project will provide an opportunity to country's youth to prepare themselves to display skills at international level.
  • Girls and boys aged 11 to 25 years will participate in sports competitions across country.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Pakistan's largest sports programme, 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’, today (Monday).

For the first time in the country’s history, Kamyab Jawan Programme and the Higher Education Commission will collaborate on four new programmes worth four billion rupees to engage youth in extracurricular and sports activities. The Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive will be one of theses mega projects. 

In the first phase, the project will provide an opportunity to the talented youth of Pakistan to prepare themselves to display their skills at the international level in 12 sports, including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, skiing, judo, boxing and athletics.

Youth falling in the age group of 11 to 25 years will participate in the sports competitions.

The sports competitions will be held across the country, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one million youth will go through a process of selection.

