Watch: After Junaid Safdar, Hamza Shahbaz garners praise for singing skills

Screengrabs from Hamza Shahbaz's videos.

LAHORE: After PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar, Hamza Shahbaz has garnered praise for his singing skills as his videos crooning a couple of songs at a wedding ceremony event for Safdar went viral Monday.

The video, which shows Hamza singing 'Suhani chandni raatein hame sone nahin deti' and 'Hame tum se pyar kitna', is from a pre-nuptial event for Safdar's wedding happening later this month.

The guests attending the event enjoyed the song and lauded him for singing beautifully.

Maryam is seen sitting beside Hamza, while her husband Captain Safdar and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb are also spotted in the video.



Here is how Twitterati reacted to Hamza's singing:

Earlier, a video of Junaid Safdar singing 'Kya hua tera waada' at his nikkah ceremony in London had taken the internet by storm.

Safdar tied the knot with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif, in August. Their wedding reception is due to take place on December 17.