Monday Dec 06 2021
Vicky Kaushal to wear a golden shirwani on his wedding with Katrina Kaif?

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming wedding is turning all heads around with the preparations going on in full swing but keeping at as private as possible.

The much-anticipated event is expected to take place this week for which family member of both stars are heading to Rajasthan.

However, just hours before the groom left for the venue, a paparazzi caught a glimpse into Kaushal’s outfit for the big day.

Pictures surfaced on internet in which a blue-coloured zipper can be seen with the actor’s name on it.

Although, not much could be figured out about the sherwani’s design, fans zoomed in to look closely at the golden apparel inside the bag.

See Pics:

Photo Credits: Instant Bollywood
Photo Credits: Instant Bollywood



