Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Neha Dhupia invited to Vicky-Katrina’s wedding with husband?

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Neha and Angad are reportedly part of the 120 guests invited to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs wedding
As reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s impending nuptials continue to do rounds, Pinkvilla has reported that Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi are also on the guest list.

A source close to the pending three-day affair told Pinkvilla that Neha and Angad will also attend the wedding festivities with almost 120 other guests that are scheduled to arrive in Rajasthan for the wedding.

This list includes names like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, and Shashank Khaitan.

According to reports, wedding preps are in full swing at Rajasthan’s Barwara with the alleged bride-to-be Katrina even photographed outside groom Vicky’s home on Sunday.

Pinkvilla also confirmed that top-notch security is in place for the couple’s esteemed guests with Rajendra Kishan, the district collector of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan also corroborating the same.

