 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral
Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral 

Famed social media celebrity Dananeer Mobeen left fans stunned with her soulful vocals as she shared a video of an impromptu singing session with Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani.

On Sunday, the two stars mesmerized their fans as they sang a soulful rendition of popular Pashto song, Janan in the latest video.

Taking to her Instagram, the Pawri Girl famed Dananeer shared a video clip, which appears to be the set of an upcoming project, the duo might be working on together. She captioned her post as, "Grew up listening to this song and had the honor of singing it along @hadiqakianiofficial today! Jaanan."


In the video, Dananeer is seen sitting on a chair, while the Boohey Barian singer stands on the back. With adorable facial expressions, the two joyfully sang the song Janan.

Hadiqa, who marked her stellar acting debut in drama serial Raqeeb Se, donned a stunning traditional green shalwar kameez with a stole in the video. Dananeer, on the other hand, was clad in a much casual attire with no makeup on her face.

Meanwhile, Dananeer has marked her acting debut with highly-anticipated project, Sinf-e-Ahan. While Hadiqa is currently receiving praise for her role in latest drama, Dobara, opposite Bilal Abbas Khan.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet debut with baby bump

Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet debut with baby bump
Nora Fatehi received luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, report

Nora Fatehi received luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, report
Vicky-Katrina wedding frenzy heightens as bride’s sister lands in Jaipur

Vicky-Katrina wedding frenzy heightens as bride’s sister lands in Jaipur

Neha Dhupia invited to Vicky-Katrina’s wedding with husband?

Neha Dhupia invited to Vicky-Katrina’s wedding with husband?
Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at Mumbai Airport for questioning in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at Mumbai Airport for questioning in extortion case
Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue, see pics

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue, see pics
Katrina Kaif's wedding to be secured by Salman Khan’s guard

Katrina Kaif's wedding to be secured by Salman Khan’s guard
Vicky Kaushal to wear a golden shirwani on his wedding with Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal to wear a golden shirwani on his wedding with Katrina Kaif?
Katrina Kaif visits doctor before Jaipur wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif visits doctor before Jaipur wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Shah Rukh Khan returns to gym, makes up for lost fitness amid Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan returns to gym, makes up for lost fitness amid Aryan's arrest
Abishek Bachchan warns trolls against attacking daughter Aaradhya

Abishek Bachchan warns trolls against attacking daughter Aaradhya
Actor Arslan Goni reacts to Sussanne Khan dating rumours

Actor Arslan Goni reacts to Sussanne Khan dating rumours

Latest

view all