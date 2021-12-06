Halle Berry intended to set her ‘Catwomen’ Razzi Award ‘on fire’

Hollywood star Halle Berry explains she only accepted the Razzi Award for her role as Catwomen with the intention to “set that thing on fire.”

The star shed light on the growing need in a retrospective video interview focusing on her acting career with Vanity Fair.

There she was quoted saying, "I went to the Razzie because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously."

"If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we're somehow better than everybody else, but we're really not.”

“You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work."

She also went on to say, "If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you're the worst actor there ever was? Probably not. You just got the piss taken out on you that year by a group of people that can.”

She also went on to add that if she can find it in herself to walk the red carpet for an Academy Award she can also appear at he Golden Raspberry Awards.

Since "I always learned that if you can't be a good loser, then you don't deserve to be a good winner.”

However, since then Berry made sure to leave her Razzie in the past, "So I went there and made fun of myself. I had a great time, and then I set that thing on fire. That's what I did!"