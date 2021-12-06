Qureshi apprises UNSC regarding developments in IOJK

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks with AFP on the sidelines of the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2021.— AFP/ Celine Gesret

In a letter, foreign minister has underscored deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJK.

Talks about persistent threat to international peace and security posed by India’s provocative and irresponsible rhetoric.

Qureshi calls for settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant resolutions of Security Council which guarantee Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has addressed a letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the UN Secretary-General to apprise them of the continuing grave situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).



In his letter, the foreign minister has underscored the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJK, a statement issued in this regard said.

He also talked about the persistent threat to international peace and security posed by India’s provocative and irresponsible rhetoric as well as its track record of orchestrating "false flag" operations.

Qureshi has called for the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the Security Council which guarantee the Kashmiris' right to self-determination through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

The foreign minister has drawn attention to the recent spate of extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and illegal detentions in IOJK, the statement said, adding that the UN human rights machinery, independent NGOs, and the international media have regularly reported on and expressed concerns about the increasing intimidation, harassment, and reprisal attacks by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiri human rights defenders, journalists, and civil society actors.

Qureshi has highlighted, in particular, the recent arrest on trumped-up charges of a renowned Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez, in complete disregard for basic human rights principles, norms, and international law.

Per the statement, he has also reiterated that Pakistan is prepared to engage constructively with a view to halting the oppression in IOJK, avoiding conflict, and realising a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The onus, however, is on India to create an environment conducive for engagement by: reversing the unilateral and illegal measures instituted in IOJK since 5 August 2019; stopping its oppression and human rights violations against the people of Jammu and Kashmir; and halting and reversing the illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory.

This latest letter from the foreign minister is in continuation of Pakistan’s regular communications since August 2019 to keep the United Nations fully informed of the grave situation in IOJK, and to remind the Security Council of its responsibility to ensure a peaceful and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.