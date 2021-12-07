Malaika Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor enjoy romantic dinner amid Maldives getaway

Actor Arjun Kapoor is making sure to shower all his love for lady-love Malaika Arora by giving a surprise dinner on the beach.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Khan are the most talked about couples in the Bollywood industry. Both of them often share their personal moments with the fans and this time The Half girlfriend actor surprised his lady with a romantic dinner during their Maldives vacation.

Turning to his Instagram handle on Monday, Arjun shared a video and wrote “She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!”





The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl can be seen in the video wearing a yellow gown and strolling towards the beach, where she found a large heart made of pretty lights on the sand.

Moreover, it has a table and two chairs in the center. Not only that but Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee was playing in the background, adding even more value to their special moment, as she was seen sipping a drink under the sky.



The post has garnered many comments so far as one of the fans called the video “so beautiful”.

The actor Sikandar Kher was quick to comment,

“Hope you guys didn’t electrocute your feet."