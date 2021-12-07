 
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Abhishek Bachchan recalls time of family's financial crisis: Read more

Abhishek Bachchan has recently appeared in The Ranveer Show Podcast where he revealed that he left Boston ‘halfway’ through his acting course to help his father Amitabh Bachchan in difficult times.

During his interview, the Bob Biswas actor reminisced about his time in Boston, where he studied acting. He said that he flew back to India just to be with his family during the financial crisis.

Speaking with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Refugee actor talked about the time when Amitabh had to be worried about feeding his family back in Mumbai.

"I called him and I said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college halfway and come back and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you’,” added Abhishek.

The 45-year-old actor also revealed that Amitabh called him when he was in the United States and asked him to improve his Hindi once he gets back.

Revealing Amitabh’s response, the Guru actor said,

He said, ‘I’m glad, come back. Bhasha sikho (learn the language). Because Shakespeare doesn’t work over here. And I realise that today, that I was very out of context.”

