Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Harry, Meghan's kids Archie and Lilibet to get surprise gifts from William and Kate this Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are all set to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen, will reportedly continue the royal family tradition of sending gifts to their loved ones.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told to Ok! magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still want to keep their Christmas traditions going.

When asked if they would be sending Archie and Lilibet presents, Katie said: “Yes, of course.

“They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all their nieces and nephews.”

Prince Harry's statement about a cash for honours row engulfing Prince Charles's charitable foundation have reportedly raised eyebrows in the Royal Family, but William and Kate's responsible gestures seemingly negate all such rumours and speculations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweet children Archie and Lilibet, who are expected to spend the festive season in California with their parents, will have special gifts from the senior members of the royal family.

