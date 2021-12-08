Rani Mukerji left in fits of laughter on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021
Rani Mukerji was unable to control her emotions after witnessing Krushna Abhishek's epic performance as Amitabh Bachchan on The Kapil Sharma Show.
The 43-year-old actress recently appeared on the show with Saif Ali Khan for the promotion of their movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.
The actress had to take a break to wipe her eyes after laughing non-stop.
Archana Puran Singh, who is the judge of the show took to her Instagram handle to share a behind-the-scenes video from Rani’s episode where she could be seen getting a touch-up during the shoot.
However, the video shows Rani telling Krushna that they had met the real Amitabh Bachchan just a day before when they visited the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
She went on to say, “Krushna, baba kitna hasaya yar (you made us laugh so much).”