Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Pak vs Ban: Will bowl Bangladesh all out twice to win, says Sajid Khan

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Off-spinner Sajid Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Pakistan to press hard for victory, says off-spinner Sajid Khan.
  • Right-arm spinner hopes to dismiss Bangladesh cheaply in both innings.
  • Pakistan are in an advantageous position and can even win on Day 5 on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is pressing hard for a win in its Test against Bangladesh, said off-spinner Sajid Khan, who returned with the best Test innings figures of 6-35 against the Tigers on the fourth day of the ongoing game.

“We have been told to bowl heart out in an effort to get result in two possible days and that is what we are doing. We are making sure that we keep Bangladesh under pressure. We have been successful in reducing hosts to 76-7,” Khan was reported as saying by The News.

The right-arm spinner hoped to dismiss Bangladesh cheaply in both innings, the publication reported.

He said Pakistan will definitely "go for a win" when the play resumes early Wednesday. "Though almost three days of play have been lost, we will go for a win by bowling all out Bangladesh twice on the final day.”

Sajid praised Nauman Ali for boasting his morale. “He is a senior partner and kept me guiding throughout my stay at the wicket.”

