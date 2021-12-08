 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan celebrates three years of her debut film with emotional note

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Sara Ali Khan celebrates three years of her debut film with emotional note
Sara Ali Khan celebrates three years of her debut film with emotional note

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan celebrated three years of her debut film Kedarnath with an emotional note for late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted the trailer of Kedarnath and said “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it.”

The Simmba actor also shared a heartfelt note for co-star Sushant, saying “But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.”

“From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant,” Sara concluded.

Kedarnath, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles, was released on December 7, 2018.  

More From Showbiz:

Hiba Qadir Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

Hiba Qadir Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

Rani Mukerji left in fits of laughter on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Rani Mukerji left in fits of laughter on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin

Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?
Here’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s welcome note to guests, find out

Here’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s welcome note to guests, find out
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ turns 3, director shares unseen picture

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ turns 3, director shares unseen picture
Abhishek Bachchan recalls time of family's financial crisis: Read more

Abhishek Bachchan recalls time of family's financial crisis: Read more
Karan Johar gets emotional as ‘K3G’ marks 20 years, teases surprise

Karan Johar gets emotional as ‘K3G’ marks 20 years, teases surprise

Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list

Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ at their Sangeet ceremony

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ at their Sangeet ceremony
Sara Ali Khan expresses high hopes for ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release

Sara Ali Khan expresses high hopes for ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release
Here’s how Vicky Kaushal proved Katrina Kaif’s idea of love wrong

Here’s how Vicky Kaushal proved Katrina Kaif’s idea of love wrong

Latest

view all