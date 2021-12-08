VicKat Wedding: Kangana Ranaut comments on Katrina marrying younger man

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is preparing to walk down the aisle for beau Vicky Kaushal this week and fellow actor Kangana Ranaut is lauding the couple for breaking stereotypes.

Turning to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Kangana praised Katrina for marrying a 'less successful' and 'younger' man, a concept that was disregarded when she was young.

“Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women... For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women .... Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms.... Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype,” she wrote.

Katrina and Vicky, joined by their family and celebrity friends are set to tie the knot on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur.