Wednesday Dec 08 2021
ECP stops PM Imran Khan from visiting Peshawar

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • ECP officials caution PM Imran Khan against violation of Code of Conduct.
  • Warn him of legal action against him under Election Act, 2017.
  • PM Imran Khan was to visit Peshawar to launch Pakistan Card initiative.

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan issued on Wednesday a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, restricting him from visiting Peshawar ahead of the local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a letter penned by the Peshawar regional election commissioner, the PM was told that it had come to the ECPs's notice through a news report published by Dawn that the premier is expected to visit Peshawar today (Wednesday) to launch the Pakistan Card Initiative.

"[...] your attention is drawn towards instructions contained in ECP's notification No. F. 16(1)2021-LGE-Kp, dated 4th November, 2021 [...] regarding restriction on visiting the area of any local council and announcing any development scheme after issuance of the election schedule," the letter read.

It referred to the relevant provision of ECP's Code of Conduct, restricting the president, prime minister, speaker, deputy speaker of any assembly, chairman and deputy chairman of any Senate, federal or provincial ministers, chief ministers, advisers to the prime minister or any holder of a public office from visiting an area where an election is being held.

The ECP officials cautioned PM Khan against a violation of the Code of Conduct and said that the Commission would, otherwise, take legal action against him under the Election Act, 2017.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Mohammad Saif Ali announced that PM Imran Khan's visit to Peshawar is scheduled today for the launch Pakistan Card initiative, Dawn reported.

The publication quoted Ali as saying that the initiative was "an important milestone towards the prime minister’s vision of an Islamic welfare state".

The initiative would encompass the government's other welfare projects, including the Ehsaas Ration Card, Health Card and Kisan Card, he added.

The letter sent to the premier can be read below.

