 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Google Trends 2021: Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Rang Mahal dominate top searches

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Google Trends 2021: Geo TVs Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Rang Mahal dominate top searches
Google Trends 2021: Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Rang Mahal dominate top searches

Geo TV dramas Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Rang Mahal have been declared one of the most popular shows in the history of Pakistan's entertainment! 

Popular search engine, Google has released the list of top trending searches — searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020 —- in Pakistan. The lists cover a wide array of categories ranging from sports, movies, dramas, and animated films, giving a fascinating insight into the unique trends from the past year in the country.

The top movies and shows list for this year is diversified with shows and movies from all genres and styles. The globally phenomenon that is the Netflix show 'Squid Game' grabbed the top position. The popular Pakistani drama Khuda aur Mohabbat is ranked second in the top movies and television shows list, whereas Hum TV’s comic drama Chupke Chupke was ranked third, followed by the Har Pal Geo drama Rang Mahal. Check out the full list below

Trending Movies and TV:

  1. Squid Game
  2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat
  3. chupke chupke
  4. Rang Mahal
  5. Radhe
  6. Bigg Boss 15
  7. Money Heist
  8. Ertugrul
  9. Black Widow
  10. Eternals
  11. Kurulus Osman

More From Showbiz:

Katrina,Vicky sell wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for 80 crore: Report

Katrina,Vicky sell wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for 80 crore: Report
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dramatic poses reminds fans of iconic role Poo

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dramatic poses reminds fans of iconic role Poo
Sajal Aly reveals she 'failed' this subject in school: 'We never became friends'

Sajal Aly reveals she 'failed' this subject in school: 'We never became friends'
VicKat Wedding: Ahead of big day, Wikipedia declares Vicky, Katrina married

VicKat Wedding: Ahead of big day, Wikipedia declares Vicky, Katrina married
Aryan Khan becomes #2 Newsmaker of 2021, Kareena Kapoor bags Most Searched Celebrity in India

Aryan Khan becomes #2 Newsmaker of 2021, Kareena Kapoor bags Most Searched Celebrity in India
VicKat Wedding: Kangana Ranaut comments on Katrina marrying younger man

VicKat Wedding: Kangana Ranaut comments on Katrina marrying younger man
Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her girl squad for pre-Christmas bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with her girl squad for pre-Christmas bash
Sara Ali Khan celebrates three years of her debut film with emotional note

Sara Ali Khan celebrates three years of her debut film with emotional note
Hiba Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

Hiba Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

Rani Mukerji left in fits of laughter on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Rani Mukerji left in fits of laughter on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin

Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

Latest

view all