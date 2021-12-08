Did Vicky, Katrina's wedding card just leak online? See Photo

Did Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card just leak online? See Photo

Amid Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities, internet has found the couple's wedding invites!

A pastel coloured card is currently going viral on social media, that has reportedly been sent out to 120 guests.

Marking the wedding on December 9, a fan account has shared Vicky and Katrina’s name crafted in gold at the centre.

Kat, who is in love with rustic elements, also delivered small packages with the invites wrapped in brown paper and a white ribbon as gifts, as per Indian media.

After a lavish sangeet ceremony, a traditional Mehndi event will be performed today followed by an Indian wedding tomorrow in a magnificent fort.



50 stars have joined the celebrations so far and a lot more are to arrive today to grace the event with their presence. The 700 year old fort has been crafted with natural elements with a mix of artificial decor, an ideal look for Katrina’s wedding.