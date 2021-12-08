 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Did Vicky, Katrina's wedding card just leak online? See Photo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Did Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaifs wedding card just leak online? See Photo
Did Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding card just leak online? See Photo

Amid Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities, internet has found the couple's wedding invites!

A pastel coloured card is currently going viral on social media, that has reportedly been sent out to 120 guests.

Marking the wedding on December 9, a fan account has shared Vicky and Katrina’s name crafted in gold at the centre.

Kat, who is in love with rustic elements, also delivered small packages with the invites wrapped in brown paper and a white ribbon as gifts, as per Indian media.

After a lavish sangeet ceremony, a traditional Mehndi event will be performed today followed by an Indian wedding tomorrow in a magnificent fort.

50 stars have joined the celebrations so far and a lot more are to arrive today to grace the event with their presence. The 700 year old fort has been crafted with natural elements with a mix of artificial decor, an ideal look for Katrina’s wedding.

More From Showbiz:

Mika Singh to skip Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Mika Singh to skip Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Vicky Kaushal’s family invited to London by Katrina Kaif’s mom

Vicky Kaushal’s family invited to London by Katrina Kaif’s mom
Ankita Lokhande lands in hospital days before wedding

Ankita Lokhande lands in hospital days before wedding
Google Trends 2021: Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Rang Mahal dominate top searches

Google Trends 2021: Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Rang Mahal dominate top searches
Katrina,Vicky sell wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for 80 crore: Report

Katrina,Vicky sell wedding telecast rights to Amazon Prime for 80 crore: Report
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dramatic poses reminds fans of iconic role Poo

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dramatic poses reminds fans of iconic role Poo
Sajal Aly reveals she 'failed' this subject in school: 'We never became friends'

Sajal Aly reveals she 'failed' this subject in school: 'We never became friends'
Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Badi Amma’ on her 77th birthday

Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Badi Amma’ on her 77th birthday
VicKat Wedding: Ahead of big day, Wikipedia declares Vicky, Katrina married

VicKat Wedding: Ahead of big day, Wikipedia declares Vicky, Katrina married
Aryan Khan becomes #2 Newsmaker of 2021, Kareena Kapoor bags Most Searched Celebrity in India

Aryan Khan becomes #2 Newsmaker of 2021, Kareena Kapoor bags Most Searched Celebrity in India
VicKat Wedding: Kangana Ranaut comments on Katrina marrying younger man

VicKat Wedding: Kangana Ranaut comments on Katrina marrying younger man

Latest

view all