Watch: A sneak peak into Karachi's Green Line BRT project

Thursday Dec 09 2021
Karachi will see Green Line buses on the streets as the much-awaited project will carry 135,000 passengers daily in the megacity. Photo: Twitter.
ISLAMABAD: Karachi has been waiting for the Green Line BRT project to kick off for far too long.

After multiple delays, the trial operations of Green Line BRT will finally be launched tomorrow (Friday) by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ahead of the launch,  Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar shared on Twitter a video to give a sneak peak of what can be expected from the project.

"This video gives you a sneak peak into what the greenline operation will look like," he wrote.

Pakistan received the first consignment of 40 energy buses in September this year and a consignment of the next 40 buses in October this year from China. Operated by Daewoo, these imported buses are 18 metres long and have a sitting capacity of 140 passengers.

The federal government-funded Green Line BRT project was launched in February 2016 while the PML-N was in power. Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the project. The project was estimated to be completed before the 2018 general elections. However, it failed to meet several deadlines.

The federal government extended the project by another 10 kilometres on the Sindh government's request that saw its estimated cost cross Rs24 billion.

With 23 stations, the 22-kilometre long Green Line project includes a 12.7km elevated track, 10.9kms at grade, and 422 metres underground track. The project will cater to at least 135,000 passengers daily.

The phase-II common corridor spanning over 2.5 kilometres has two underpasses at MA Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Municipal Park.

