Coronavirus: Pakistan reports first case of Omicron variant

Pakistan reported its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus Thursday.

As per the Sindh Health Department, a private hospital in Karachi reported the first case of the variant in a 65-year-old female patient.

The health department disclosed that the patient had arrived in Pakistan from abroad, adding that the patient does not have any travel history.



As per the SHC, the patient has been sent home to isolate. The patient has no symptoms of the virus and is unvaccinated.

Health authorities further added that they were trying to figure out the patient's contact tracing as well.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan earlier today, Sindh Parliamentary Health Secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro said that it was imminent that Omicron would reach Pakistan as flights are continue.

"At the international level, several PCR tests were not positive in patients who were later diagnosed with Omicron infection. The new virus is highly mutated."

Deputy commissioner East Karachi has been asked to impose a micro-smart lockdown, added the health department.



Govt takes measure to contain Omicron variant threat

The national apex COVID-19 body had already taken measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant in the country and announced a massive vaccination plan that started from Dec 1.

In a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) held earlier this month, it was decided to inoculate booster shots to immunocompromised people, healthcare workers and those aged over 50 years.

The forum had also tightened travel restrictions banning passengers from 15 countries including southern African nations and making COVID-19 testing and vaccination for inbound travellers from Category B countries.

It was also emphasised during the NCOC meeting that the Omicron variant is spreading fast across the globe and the only protection against it is vaccination and following basic SOPs, including the wearing of face masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands.

The NCOC had agreed to take strict measures regarding the obligatory vaccination regime. It was decided that the vaccination teams should be deployed at various public spots to vaccinate the individuals on the spot.

The forum had instructed the provinces and authorities concerned to show a “zero tolerance” policy regarding an obligatory vaccination regime.