Thursday Dec 09 2021
Kareena Kapoor teases paps hiding her face after K3G party: Watch

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo poked fun at papparazzi after leaving in her car from a party on Wednesday. 

In a viral video doing the rounds on Instagram, the Jab We Met actor could be seen leaving in her car from Karan Johar's K3G-themed party alongside sister Karisma Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora.

Snubbing the shutterbugs, the 41-year-old actor teasingly hides her face in her K3G-inspired sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Karisma sitting next to her pulls her face out.

With Karisma and Amrita in splits, Kareena finally grins at the paparazzi as the passes car by at the end of the video.

