Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are tying the knot in Rajasthan as we speak. The couple, that jetted off for their 'royal' wedding earlier this week, will say their vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara today.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Katrina walk down the aisle, Indian media is sparking frenzy with theories around the 'very private' VicKat wedding.

As per ETimes, Katrina is covering most of her wedding expenses, handling 75 per cent of all the payments.

According to the report, the wedding venue at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur has been given rent free for the couple for marketing purposes. The onwers are keen on getting publicity and fame from the high-profile marriage.

Apart from that, Katrina is managing the rest of the payments and signing more cheques than her to-be husband Vicky Kaushal, reports BollywoodLife.

