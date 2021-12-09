 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, signing more cheques than Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are tying the knot in Rajasthan as we speak. The couple, that jetted off for their 'royal' wedding earlier this week, will say their vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara today.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Katrina walk down the aisle, Indian media is sparking frenzy with theories around the 'very private' VicKat wedding.

As per ETimes, Katrina is covering most of her wedding expenses, handling 75 per cent of all the payments. 

According to the report, the wedding venue at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur has been given rent free for the couple for marketing purposes. The onwers are keen on getting publicity and fame from the high-profile marriage.

Apart from that, Katrina is managing the rest of the payments and signing more cheques than her to-be husband Vicky Kaushal, reports BollywoodLife.

More From Showbiz:

Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for horrendous defamation of women

Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for horrendous defamation of women
Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand, see post

Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand, see post
Vicky would let Katrina 'lead' the relationship, predicts Indian astrologer

Vicky would let Katrina 'lead' the relationship, predicts Indian astrologer
Katrina Kaif goes silent amid wedding festivities

Katrina Kaif goes silent amid wedding festivities

UK publication names Sajal Ali, Atif Aslam, others in 2021 Top 50 Asian Celebrities list

UK publication names Sajal Ali, Atif Aslam, others in 2021 Top 50 Asian Celebrities list

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday kickstarts her morning with Yoga

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday kickstarts her morning with Yoga
Jacqueline Fernandez summoned for questioning in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned for questioning in money laundering case
Did Vicky, Katrina's wedding card just leak online? See Photo

Did Vicky, Katrina's wedding card just leak online? See Photo
Mika Singh to skip Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Mika Singh to skip Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Vicky Kaushal’s family invited to London by Katrina Kaif’s mom

Vicky Kaushal’s family invited to London by Katrina Kaif’s mom
Ankita Lokhande lands in hospital days before wedding

Ankita Lokhande lands in hospital days before wedding

Latest

view all